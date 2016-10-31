Another week, another book fair. This time as part of Photomonth we were at a small publisher's fair at The Printspace. Once again everyone was very friendly (plentiful tea and biscuits) and I met a number of small publishers I'd not met before, starting with Laura Braun of Paper Tigers Books.
Among her books Laura had made a flip book which she demonstrated for me. Who doesn't enjoy a flip book.
Laura of Paper Tigers Books demonstrates her lovely flip book @theprintspace pic.twitter.com/BpQTHRHHVd
