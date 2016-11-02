Bemojake

Posted on November 2, 2016 by Richard

bemojake-table

The last of my interviews from the Photomonth book fair in which I speak to Maxwell Anderson. He explains the origin of the name Bemojake. He recounts his apprenticeship with publisher Chris Boot and gives utterance to his dream to employ a sales and press executive.

bemojake-book

Short Flashes Wiktoria Wojciechowska

