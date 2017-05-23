Justine Ellis, Perimeter Books



Justine Ellis laughs easily. She is the co-founder of Perimeter Books in Melbourne with her husband Dan Rule. It is clear from their website that their shop must be a hub for photographers and anyone interested in photobooks in Australia. What is notable (apart from her obvious enjoyment of what she does) is her outward-looking attitude to the photography world. Perimeter sell their books at photo fairs in the US and UK and manage to combine this with keeping their shop stocked with international books for their own customers. They even invite submissions. It's enough to make you want to go to Melbourne.