Adeline Mannarini, Anagram Books



If you self-publish a photobook how will you find someone to buy it and read it? Of course this happens via the internet but people like to feel a physical book in their hands and discover their books in actual shops. And getting the book into the shop is the role of the distributor. Adeline Mannarini, started Anagram to deal with exactly those titles that conventional publishers and outlets would steer clear of. She particularly likes the independent bookshops, like Tipitin, that will give space to unusual books. There are shops like this all over Europe she says, although selling self-published photobooks is not a way to get rich.